Kennith (Kenny) Leon Humphrey unexpectedly passed away on Dec. 20, 2021, leaving behind mourning loved ones who will forever cherish their time with him. Born Sept. 7, 1961, Kenny spent childhood, adolescence, and young adulthood in Rainier, Oregon.
He later lived in Fruitland, Idaho, where he raised his son and passionately watched high school sports. Kenny’s love for high school football and baseball was the stuff of legend, and his reputation earned him Fruitland High’s Fan of the Year award. In addition to sports, Kenny collected Hot Wheels, unique salt and pepper shakers, and enjoyed fishing with his cousin Mike. As a well-known community member, Kenny volunteered his free time to help others, always insisting those he helped to, “Pass the good deed forward,” rather than accepting gratuities for his hard work. Kenny’s livelihood consisted of working for the Ontario School District as a Head Start bus driver and custodian, where colleagues respected him, and children loved him.
Preceding Kenny in death are his parents, Ivan and Patricia Humphrey. Surviving Kenny includes his son Michael Humphrey (Kayla) and his grandchildren Bradly, Sara, and an unborn little one scheduled to arrive in August 2022. Also surviving Kenny are his siblings Ivan Humphrey (Pam), Teresa DeBois (John), Brenda Bush (Verlo), Linda Humphrey-Trumble, Darla Derrick (Roger), Mary Humphrey, Christine Humphrey (Javier), and Carolyn Samples (Roger), along with several nieces and nephews who will longingly miss his youthful spirit that taught them to love the great outdoors.
Services will occur at 1 p.m. inside the Highway Worship Center on Feb. 5, 2022, with a potluck fellowship afterward. Highway Worship Center is located at 100 South Whitley Drive Fruitland, Idaho 83619.
