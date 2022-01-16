Kenneth Call Moore
AUG. 12, 1963 — DEC. 22, 2021
Formerly of Nyssa
Kenneth Call Moore was born August 12, 1963, in Nyssa, Oregon to loving parents Tom and Dorothy Call Moore. He passed away December 22, 2021 in Pahrump, Nevada.
Ken was the youngest of five children. The night he was born there was a raging lightning storm that caused power to go out at the local hospital, typical of hot summer nights in eastern Oregon. Hence he was given the nickname ‘Lightning’ which he was called by family members for many years. Ken grew up on the family farm five miles from town, next door to our beloved Uncle Max and Aunt Fern Moore. His childhood included exploring the draw, riding his bike, listening to Smother Brothers records, and playing with his dogs. Ken had a keen ear for impressions and as a seven year-old, he was assigned to entertain his older sisters by reciting sides A and B of comedy albums, verbatim, while they weeded onion fields for Uncle Max and Uncle Jack Schenk. His spot-on recitations were priceless.
Ken attended Nyssa elementary, junior high and high school where he was a standout high jumper for the Nyssa Track Team. Ken’s most prized victory was breaking his older brother Jack’s previously held NHS high jump record with a jump of 6’ 7¼”. Ken’s record stood from1982-2001.
Ken served an honorable LDS mission to the Miami FL Mission. Ken eventually married and welcomed a son, Lance Thomas Moore, in 1990. Ken went on to graduate from BYU and later on earned a Masters of Business degree from Eastern Oregon University in 2012.
Ken had previously been employed in the onion brokerage and trucking industry. For the past 8 years Ken was the Account Manager for Dot Oil Company. Ken enjoyed his leisure hours traveling the deserts and mountains of Oregon and Idaho and the southwest. His life-long interest in mezzo-America history resulted in him traveling to the Mayans ruins in Mexico too.
Ken is survived by his son, Lance, his beloved mom, Dorothy Moore, his sisters Peggy Farmer and Lil Stewart, and many nieces and nephews. Ken was preceded in death by his dad, Tom Moore, brothers Tom Moore and Jack Moore, and sister-in-law Jeanette Lloyd Moore.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made in Ken’s name to the Nyssa High School Athletics Department, attn: Megan Glenn Secretary, 804 Adrian Blvd, Nyssa, Oregon 97913 or Mental Health America at www.mhanational.org/donate-now.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at the Nyssa LDS Stake Center located at 1309 Park Avenue, Nyssa.