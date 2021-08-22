Kenneth M. Fortin
NOV. 6, 1943 — SEPT. 21, 2020
ONTARIO
On Monday, September 21st, 2020, Ken Fortin, loving husband, father, and friend, passed away at home at the age of 76.
Ken was born on November 6th, 1943 in Nampa, Idaho to E.E. “Slim” Fortin and Margaret “Peg” Fortin. His siblings were Cora, Joe, Larry, and Rosie Fortin. Ken attended Nampa schools and graduated in 1962. Shortly after graduating Ken married his high school sweetheart, Connie Drake, in 1963. They started a family and over the next several years welcomed five sons; Jeff, David, Rob, Greg, and Jason.
Ken and Connie moved to Ontario in 1968 when Ken started his job as a dairy delivery driver for the local Meadow Gold distributor, LH Distributing. They made their permanent home in Fruitland starting in 1970. Ken was a dedicated and hardworking employee and learned every aspect of the business over the next several years. Ken and Connie eventually purchased LH Distributing from Ken Whipple in 1995. Ken and his employees delivered fresh dairy products to schools and restaurants in Malheur, Payette, Washington, and Owyhee Counties, while Connie did the bookkeeping. Ken always took pride in providing great customer service and giving back to his community. Over the years Ken donated an enormous amount of his time, equipment and products to many local community organizations and functions such as the Rotary Club, Lions Club, Elks Lodge, the Buckaroo Supper, Barn Dance, and the Malheur County Fair.
Ken was an avid sports enthusiast. He enjoyed watching his sons and grandkids play football, baseball, and soccer. He was very active in the local Babe Ruth Baseball program for many years and served as the District 3 Commissioner from 1990-1995. He also enjoyed watching college and professional sports on television. Ken was a huge BSU football fan and could frequently be seen on game day sporting a BSU visor with built in Bronco Orange hair while watching the games at the Elks Lodge. He and many of his friends had a weekly bet, a gold presidential dollar, with Ken’s close friend and lodge brother, Wild Bill Emmons. Ken always bet on the Broncos and Bill always bet against them, so Ken accumulated a small fortune in gold dollars.
Ken dedicated a large portion of his adult life to the Ontario Elks Lodge. He was initiated into the Elks on October 26, 1972. Over the next half century, he served on countless committees, volunteered countless hours, and made hundreds of friends at the Ontario lodge and various other lodges in Oregon and Idaho. He was selected as the Elk of the Year for 1974-1975, and later worked his way through the officer chairs and soon became the Exalted Ruler. Ken was initiated into the Past Exalted Ruler’s Association in 1994-1995, served on the board of trustees in 1999-2000, was selected as the Officer of the Year in 1999-2000, and became one of only two members to achieve Honorary Life Membership status on June 10, 2003. One of the lodge activities Ken enjoyed the most was serving as a coach for the ritualistic team. Over the years Ken’s knowledge and coaching of the Elks ritual benefitted countless officers when preparing for competitions. He was truly one of the most dedicated Elks the Ontario Lodge has ever known.
It was through the Elks Lodge that Ken met and became acquainted with some of his closest friends including Wild Bill Emmons, Paul Ivester, Dave Miller, Elden Adams, Bil Carter, Jim Tyner, Rudy Marostica, Stuart Grimes and many, many other Elk brothers. They spent many years traveling the state of Oregon attending conventions and ritual contests while making treasured memories along the way.
Ken will be remembered for his love of family and friends, his incredible generosity to the community, his willingness to always help a friend in need, and his dedication to the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents, E.E. and Margaret Fortin, his sisters, Cora and Rosie, his brothers, Larry and Joe Fortin, his son, David Fortin, and his granddaughter, Bryann Uyeki. Ken is survived by his wife, Connie Fortin, his son, Jeff (Christine) Fortin, son, Rob (Jodi) Fortin, son, Greg Fortin, and son, Jason Fortin. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Amanda, Bryana, Cassie, Dean, Haley, Gage, Brooks, Kobe, Tristan, and his great grandchildren: Ethan, Skylar, and Ashlyn. Ken also leaves behind his special companion and man’s best friend, K.C.
Memorials may be made to the Meadowood Springs Speech and Hearing Camp, or the OHSU Casey Eye Institute Clinic by submission to the Ontario Elks Lodge Attn. Ken Fortin Memorial. Cremation was under the direction of Yraguen Funeral Chapel, Nampa, ID.
Memorial service will be held at the Ontario Elks Lodge on Saturday, August 28th at 11:00am.