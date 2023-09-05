Kenneth Lee Blackburn

Kenneth Lee Blackburn was born September 2, 1928 in Klickitat, Washington to Claudius Elvin Blackburn and Pearl Wilma Williams. Ken was the oldest of 6 brothers, 1 sister and two half-brothers and grew up in Burley and Murtaugh, ID, later moving to Riverside and Juntura, OR, due to his father’s job assignments on the railroad. He left home when he was 14 to take classes at Coyne Electrical School in Chicago, Ill, then returned home and started working for Idaho Power Company as a meter reader when he was 16 years old.

Ken met his sweethearts, Shirley Adams, while visiting family in Cascade. Ken proposed to Shirley but since she was only 16 and he was 19 at the time they decided to postpone marriage until Shirley finished High School. Ken enrolled in the Air Force for 4 years and served in Japan during the Korean Was. They later married on June 18th, 1952 in cascade, Idaho. Ken and Shirley had 5 daughters who they raised in Kimberly, ID until getting transferred to Shoshone. They lived in Shoshone until 1975, when they were transferred to Vale, OR and later settled in Ontario where Ken retired as a District Manager from Idaho Power in November, 1985 after 42 years of service. Ken and Shirley then served for 26 months in the Boise, Idaho LDS Temple.

