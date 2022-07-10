KENNETH ALBERT ECKLEY, SR.Jan. 20, 1957 -June 9, 2022,
PAYETTE
Kenneth Albert Eckley, Sr., 65, of Payette, passed away June 9, 2022, in his home surrounded by his children. A celebration of life, with dinner to follow, will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 13th at 1130 N 11th Street, in Payette. Cremation was under the direction Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel. Condolences may be made to Ken’s family at www.shafferjensen.com
Ken was born Jan. 20, 1957 in Roseburg OR, the son of Margaret Ann Bainbridge and Arthur Lloyd Eckley. He spent much of his life in Payette and called it home.
Ken spent his career truck driving and visited 48 states. He enjoyed the outdoors and spent much of his time hunting, fishing and camping. Ken also enjoyed wood working in his later years and loved to visit the Oregon Coast. Ken loved cooking and having his family and friends over for gatherings. He loved his family more than anything and was always there for them.
Ken is survived by his son Kenneth Albert Eckley, Jr. of Payette ID; his daughters Katherine Ann Stacey of Emmett ID and Mary Ann Peterson of Vancouver WA; his siblings James, Tammy, Robert, and Darla; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Ken is preceded in death by his mother, father, a brother and a grandson.
Ken will be forever in our hearts and in our daily lives as we remember the things he taught us along the way.
