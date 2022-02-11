Kelli Jean Becker, 59, of Ontario, passed away on January 4, 2022 at her home after a courageous battle with cancer.
Kelli was born on February 10, 1962 in Roseville, California to David and Barbara (Brazas) Becker.
As a child, Kelli and her family enjoyed camping and river rafting. She loved swimming and was often found in the backyard pool sunbathing. As an adult, she had the opportunity to take a whitewater rafting trip on the Snake River and thoroughly enjoyed the experience.
Kelli attended San Juan High School in Citrus Heights, California and later graduated from Heald Business College in Sacramento.
Kelli left California and moved to Ontario to be closer to her mother. During this time, Kelli’s father, David, became ill with cancer. Kelli didn’t hesitate to return to California to care for him until he passed on January 2, 1996. Kelli adored her dad and the loss was unbearable for her.
Kelli returned to Ontario where she worked as a bartender at a local establishment. She loved her customers and the conversations they shared. She developed a tremendous number of friendships there.
She will always be remembered for her love of animals. She rescued squirrels, horses, cats and dogs. She considered her dogs her children and loved them deeply.
Kelli’s family would like to thank Scott Russell and his family for helping Kelli during the last few months. The Russell family meant a great deal to Kelli.
Kelli was preceded in death by her parents David Becker and Barbara Thompson, her grandparents Ann and Dave Becker, Helen Becker and Albert Brazas. She is survived by her brother Troy Paratore and his wife Angie, her sister Teri Berke, her nephews Andrew Peterson and Nick Peterson and his wife Katie.
When you think of Kelli, celebrate the good memories you have of her. Remember that life is fragile and short and should be lived to the fullest. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Kelli will be laid to rest next to her father and grandparents at Mt. Vernon Mortuary in Fair Oaks, California. Date to be determined.
