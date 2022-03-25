Keith moved from Nebraska to Idaho when he was six years old. In 1938 he moved to Adrian, OR and later to the Ridgeview area. He graduated from Adrian High School in the class of 1944. He then served in the US Navy for two years during World War II.Keith Erwin Tallman of Boardman, Oregon (formerly of Adrian, OR) was born December 16, 1926 in Imperial, Nebraska the son of James and Leona (Mather) Tallman. He passed away in Hermiston, Oregon with his family by his side on Sunday March 20, 2022 at the age of 95.
Keith married his high school sweet heart, Wilma “Billie” Brewer in Portland, OR on July 9, 1945 while on leave from the Navy. The couple made their home in the Adrian area for a few years before buying a farm in Ridgeview. Keith operated his farm throughout his career until retiring in 2004. He moved to Boardman, Oregon in 2004 where he has resided since.
Keith was an avid fishing enthusiast and has enjoyed many fishing adventures throughout the Pacific Northwest and Alaska. He has actively followed his kids, grandchildren and great grandchildren’s activities and sporting events. He had been actively involved in the Adrian community in many ways such as: Malheur Potato Bargaining Association for 30 years, Board member of the South Board Owyhee Project and Adrian Fire Dept. Board. He has been passionate about following Adrian Sports and activities even after moving to Boardman.
Keith is survived by his four children, Terry (Cheryl) Tallman, Marilyn (Dave Heldenbrand) Nelson, Tim (Lois) Tallman and Evelyn (Michael) Gobler; ten grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Billie in 2003; son, Michael; his parents; brothers, Eldon and Merrill; sisters, Carol and Ruth.
A Graveside service with military honors will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday April 1, 2022 at the Owyhee Cemetery in Nyssa, Oregon. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later time in Boardman, Oregon. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements.