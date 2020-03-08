Keith Richard Thompson

Sept. 4, 1936 - Jan. 26, 2020

PAYETTE

Keith Richard Thompson, 83, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020. Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Dinner at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 15 at the Portia Club, 225 N. 9th St. in Payette. Burial will be 10 a.m. Monday, March 16 at Riverside Cemetery, 1969 N. River Rd. in Payette.

