Keith D. Farley, (Bugs) age 72 of Fallon, Nevada passed away January 20, 2023 after years of battling cancer. Keith was born July 8, 1950 in Caldwell Idaho to Earl Willis Farley and Peggy Jane Friend-Farley of New Plymouth Idaho. Keith grew up in New Plymouth, on his grandparent’s farm and graduated High School in John Day, Oregon.
At age 19, Keith entered the Marine Corps and trained at the Recruit Depot in San Diego, California. During his service in Vietnam, he served as a MP. Keith was proud to be a Marine. He would often say, “Once a Marine, Always a Marine.”
Around 1973, Keith became a professional truck driver; he worked for Albertsons Inc., PIE, and Silver Eagle Freight. In 1998 Keith’s changed occupations and he became an excellent Seaman/Helmsman with the Military Sealift Command. This federal job took him on top secret missions over 14 years. It was stated by his master seaman that Keith was “Top-Notch” and they would sail any vessel at sea with Mr. Farley in command.
In 1971 Keith married Barbara Bivins and in 1973 their son, Ryan was born. Keith loved being a dad! He liked traveling, hunting, and horses! Like Father; like Son; Ryan loved horses and the American Flag, Keith & Ryan were both very Patriotic.
Keith proudly wore his Marine Corps Cap when he flew on the airlines. He also enjoyed wearing his cowboy hat and he looked handsome in that hat! Keith had no trouble telling you that fact! Keith had great recall of life events and enjoyed telling stories; he also didn’t mind embellishing what he couldn’t remember!
Keith is survived by four brothers, Steve Farley (Anne), of Astoria, Oregon, Greg Farley and Laura of New Plymouth; Larry Farley of Bremerton, Washington; Mark Farley (Cheryl) of Portland Oregon; his ex-wife, Barbara Wildman McCall, Idaho, and his companion Trudie Martin, of Fallon Nevada; along with nieces and nephews.
Keith was preceded in death by his parents, twin brother, Kenneth and son, Ryan. May Keith be remembered with love as he enters eternal Peace in the care of God. Graveside services are May 17, 2023 1:00 p.m. at Margaret Cemetery, 105 Gardner Place, Cascade, ID.
In Lieu of flowers we would be honored if you would contribute to the Ryan Keith Farley Memorial Scholarship Fund, PO Box 786, McCall ID 83638.
