Kazuye “Kazie” (Komatsu) Yaguchi APRIL 8, 1924 - JAN. 21, 2023
ONTARIO
Kazuye “Kazie” (Komatsu) Yaguchi passed away peacefully on the night of January 21, 2023, at the age of 98. She was the daughter of Kichigoro and Ima Komatsu, born April 8, 1924. She was the oldest of three other siblings and is survived by her younger sister, Yoshiko “Rosie” Watanabe/Markham, her children, Linda (& Rich) Ward, Tom (& Fran) Yaguchi and Marlene (& Todd) Hill. She is predeceased by her second son, Terry, and husband Kenji, whom she married on Sept. 26th, 1948, and her two brothers, Jack and Henry (Hank) Komatsu.
She attended Federal Way HS, in Federal Way, WA, when her issei (first generation immigrant) parents, all of her Nisei (second generation Japanese-American) family and friends were forced into the internment “camps” during WWII in Tule Lake, CA, and the Minidoka camp in Hunt, ID. After their release, she moved to Chicago, IL, where she attended a fashion design school and worked in her field making tailored suits and dresses for a design shop in Chicago. To help pay her way through school, she worked as a nanny and a housekeeper. She ended her career to come back to WA and marry Kenji.
She was a great cook. We always ate well. There was a time when, with literally only a few days advance notice, she single-handily cooked a full Thanksgiving dinner for the family—plus an additional 6 or 7 Samoan/Hawaiian college football players that Kenji, who was the team doctor at the time, had invited. She not only cooked the turkey, dressing, and all of the usual fixings, but made plates of different kinds of sushi, appetizers, salads, pies and other desserts and refreshments. She continued doing that for 2 or 3 years after that.
Very much behind the scenes, Kazie also ran Kenji’s Chiropractic business, managing/scheduling appointments, and doing all of the accounting/bookkeeping as well. Kenji was the talent of his practice, but she managed the business side of it.
Kazie loved and enjoyed watching her grandchildren: Leslie Ward (& Shannon Kelley), Milwaukie, OR; Shannon Ward (& Mike Fierke), Chicago, IL; Kevin Yaguchi, Fort Bragg, CA, Brian Yaguchi (& Bennie), Seattle, WA; Lizz Hill-Wiker(& Jason Wiker), Hudson, NY; and Colin Hill (& Mallory, Hudson, and Paige), Cookeville, TN, grow their lives and absolutely cherished her great grandchildren, Hudson, Paige and Bennie.
She and Kenji, after a short stay in Portland, lived in Ontario, OR, for more than three decades, then moved to Beaverton, OR, for several years before stopping briefly in Renton, WA, and finally settling in Fairfield, TN, at the their final residence at Good Samaritan Society Assisted Living Center. We are so grateful to them for taking such great care of our parents.
Kazie lived a wonderful life, was loved by all, and we’ll forever miss her easy smile and gentle spirit.