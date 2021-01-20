Kathy Edmondson JULY 22, 1952 - JAN. 6, 2021
ONTARIO
Kathy Edmondson, 68, of Halfway, Oregon died at her home with her family at her side in Ontario, Oregon on Wednesday, January 6, 2021.
Kathy Jean was born on July 22, 1952 in Portland, Oregon. She was raised in Newport, Oregon and attended Toledo High School. The family moved to Yellow Pine, Idaho in 1969 where she enjoyed learning what real life was like living without everyday conveniences like phone, tv, radio, and electric heat. There she met her husband Terry G. Edmondson in the spring of 1970. They married on February 6, 1971 in Halfway Oregon where they lived along with their 3 children.
Kathy worked in several fields of work throughout her life. She worked as a cook at Stockman’s Café, a retail supervisor at Walmart in Ontario, she was in accounting, and also ran a home daycare for 6 years.
She loved to go hunting and camping with her family. In the summer she enjoyed fishing and boating, crafting and making her homes, flower gardens, and yards beautiful.
One of her favorite things was camping with the daycare kids and their families. She hoped they would all remember her and Terry Sr. joking about feeding them monkey or alligator meat while they ate venison with our family. What she will be most remembered for was always wanting everyone she loved to be happy and have what they needed.
She was preceded in death by both of her parents, her sister Nancy, brother Richard, and her son Terry Jr..
Kathy is survived by her husband Terry Sr., daughter Belinda Faye Edmondson Gyer of Boise, Idaho, son Christopher Michael Edmondson of Ontario, Oregon; brother Frank Umberger Jr., 11 grandchildren, and numerous great grandchildren.
For those who would like to make a memorial donation in memory of Kathy, the family suggests Community Connections through Tami's Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services PO Box 543 Halfway, Oregon 97834. Online condolences may be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com