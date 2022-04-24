Kathleen “Kathie” Carol Cook AUG. 1, 1934 — APRIL 18, 2022
Kathleen C. Cook, 87, a longtime resident of Ontario, passed away at 8:20 a.m., Monday, April 18th, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Boise, Idaho, due to complications from pneumonia.
Kathleen was born August 1, 1934, to Walter L. Crawford and Frances E. Crawford in Leland, Idaho. She attended school (grades 1-8) at Leland Grade School and grades 9-12 at Kendrick High School in Kendrick, Idaho. It was in high school that she met her sweetheart and future husband, Ben B. Cook, who proposed to her on graduation afternoon with an engagement ring, and she said YES! The Army called soon afterward and Fort Lewis was Ben’s new home for basic training. Kathleen enrolled in college at the U of I and attended for 2 years while Ben was away. They married on September 5, 1954. Ben soon had the opportunity to become News Director for KSRV radio, so the family moved to Ontario, OR. Kathie spent 25 years working with special needs and handicapped children at Mary Kay School in Ontario, OR. She always felt it was one of the most fulfilling endeavors of her life; she truly loved those children and stayed in communication with some of them for years. She was involved in Cub Scouts as an assistant den mother. She was active with the Jaycee-ettes, holding the position of president at one point.
Over the years, her hobbies included gardening, crafts, camping, amateur radio and oil painting, something she was quite proficient at. She also had a passion for sending cards, for whatever occasion, to those whom she felt needed them at the time.
She took extra care to pick out just the right one. Additionally when she received a card from someone else, it would sit out on her shelf to be enjoyed for quite some time. Her children liked to call her the “card lady” which would make her laugh. Kathie will probably be most remembered, with a universal appreciation by all who ever met her, for being a very kind and gentle soul. She was quick with a smile and kind words for everyone she knew or met; always concerned with others’ wellbeing and happiness above her own, and even if at her expense. Friendships were sacred to her, as was family. For her entire life, Kathie (Mama to Brad, Mother to Jeff, and Mom to Lori) was completely devoted to nurturing her family. They were everything to her. She will be so deeply missed by all who knew her, but especially her family.
Kathie is preceded in death by husband Ben; her mother and father; many aunts and uncles; and 1 great-grandchild. She is survived by her brother, Kevin (Connie) Crawford; 3 children, Brad K. Cook, of Middleton, ID; Jeff A. Cook (Heidi Spear), of Meridian, ID; Lori Cook (Ron) Schaffeld, of Caldwell, ID; 6 grandchildren, Kari Jo (Marko) Butirich; Nicole (Ryan) Piper, Natalie (Mark) Plunkett, Hannah Spear, Jacob Schaffeld and Jonah Schaffeld; 7 great-grandchildren, Kaylie, Tenley, Ethan, Blakely, Mia, Cora Lee, baby Marko; 1 niece and nephew, Lee and Mona Crawford.
The family would sincerely like to thank everyone who reached out with their thoughts and prayers. We would also like to thank The Cottages, MorningStar Senior Living and Emerson House Assisted Living. All facilities provided her with loving care over these past few years; also to St. Luke’s Hospital in Boise, ID, in her final days.
A graveside service will be held at the Evergreen Cemetery, in Ontario, OR, on Friday April 29, 2022, at 1 pm. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, in Ontario, OR.
Anyone wishing to make donations in lieu of flowers: her top two favorite charities were the Disabled American Veterans and the March of Dimes. Condolences to the family at www.lienkaemper-thomason.com.