Kathleen M. Carr
DEC. 2, 1947 — APRIL 8, 2022
PAYETTE
Kathleen Marie Carr, “Kathy”, passed away on April 8, 2022, at the age of 74. She was born on December 2, 1947, in Ontario, Oregon to Art and Jennie Carr. She was the oldest of their three children with a younger brother Darrell and a younger sister Diane. Kathy attended Lindbergh Elementary School, May Roberts Elementary School, Ontario Middle School and graduated from Ontario High School in 1966. After high school Kathy attended Northwest Christian College in Eugene. She transferred to Northwest Nazarene College in Nampa, Idaho, where she graduated with a degree in Education. Following graduation, Kathy taught first grade at Aiken Elementary School in Ontario for seven years. She then returned to Northwest Christian College as an Associate Dean and later Dean of Students. Years later, Kathy would serve as a member of the Board of Trustees for the College. She also established the Kathy Carr Endowment Scholarship Fund to assist students at Northwest Christian College.
In 1982, Kathy came back to the Western Treasure Valley to begin her successful business career spanning the next thirty-five years. Two years earlier, Carrol Lee Lawhorn, who became Kathy’s long-time colleague and friend, founded the Student Loan Fund of Idaho. Kathy became the Deputy Executive Director for the Student Loan Fund of Idaho. Carrol Lee had lots of ideas and Kathy knew how to put those ideas into action. Over the years, Kathy also worked as the President and Owner of the Student Loan Fund of Idaho Marketing Association, and as CEO and Founder of two administrative support companies located in Fruitland, Un Ltd and Front Door Business Services. It was apparent to all who worked with or rubbed shoulders with Kathy that she was brilliant, she worked hard and she knew how to get things done.
Kathy was a long-time member of the First Christian Church of Ontario. She was baptized when she was 14 years old. She was active in her youth group and as an adult she loved teaching the children and working with the children at Camp Cove. She blessed the children through her expressions of faith and her talent for teaching. Later she served as an Elder and as Chairman of the Board for the church.
Cooking and entertaining guests were two of her passions. Company and church parties were often held at Kathy’s house where she shared incredible food and lasting friendship. The food was always great and the friendship was unforgettable. For Kathy, cooking was an expression of love for her family and friends. She was generous, competent, humble and kind. To know her was to love her.
Kathy is survived by her sister Diane, sister-in-law Deanna, nephews Derek (Jamie), Jeremy (Barb) and Eugene (Sarah) and their families. Kathy is preceded in death by her parents, Art and Jennie Carr and her brother, Darrell Carr.
Funeral services will be held for Kathy at the First Christian Church of Ontario, located at 180 N.W. 1st Street, Ontario, OR, on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at 11 a.m. Viewing at 10 a.m.