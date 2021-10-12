Karma Jean Bahr Hunsaker, devoted wife and loving mother, age 71, passed away peacefully on October 9, 2021, due to liver cancer and the complications thereof.
She was born on July 28, 1950, in Ontario, Oregon to Jessie Leland Bahr and Mildred Elizabeth McMurren Bahr.
Karma married the love of her life, Kim E. Hunsaker on November 13, 1974, in the Salt Lake Temple.
Karma was a true people person at heart. She loved sharing in conversations, serving others, and contributing to our community. She served her family, her church, and her community. Since the early 1990s, she has served the school by hosting the hospitality rooms, collecting money for sports events, and supporting each student, athlete, coach and official that came to the event.
For the past 25 years, Karma was active in the Ladies VFW Auxiliary chapter 2738, holding many positions including President.
She served in many positions in her congregation some of which include; stake humanitarian leader, organist, pianist, relief society teacher, cub scout leader, and compassionate service leader for over 15 years.
Karma is survived by her husband, Kim Hunsaker, her son, Kelly (Amber), her two daughters, Krista and Kayla, as well as her brother Doug Bahr.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Jessie Leland and Mildred Elizabeth Bahr, as well as her two sisters, Carol Anne and Nancy Lee.
Please join us in celebrating her life Friday morning, October 15, 2021, at 11:00 am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in New Plymouth, Idaho on South Plymouth Blvd. A public viewing will be held on Thursday, October 14, 2021, from 6-8 pm at the Haren-Wood Funeral Home located in Payette, Idaho.
To help with funeral and medical costs, there is a fund set up for the family at Zions Bank in New Plymouth, Idaho.
