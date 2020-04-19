Karen Lynne Harper
April 16, 1942 - Feb. 11, 2020
HUNTINGTON
Karen Lynne Harper (Wiley) passed away on February 11, 2020. Immediately after, you may have heard a whoop of joy that was Max Harper greeting her in heaven. As he had left ahead of her on November 19th, 2019.
Karen was born in Nampa, ID to Robert Lester Wiley and Annette Geissler Wiley Timm. She was raised in Huntington, Oregon. While in grade school, she met the new kid, Max Harper, who had recently moved into town. Karen would marry that “Harper kid” when she was 18 and he was just 21 years old, and on leave from Marine Corp bootcamp. They would have celebrated their 59th anniversary this April.
Karen was as kind as she was fierce. Raising three children with a Marine is no easy task, and she made it work. Taking jobs as everything from a bank teller, to potato line picker, to her favorite job, working at Calico Ghost Town in a silver-smith shop, she kept us afloat while Pop was deploying. At the Calico Rock & Gift Shop, she honed her amazing rock-hound skills and eye for pretty silver jewelry at Calico. Once the family returned to Oregon, she rarely missed Nyssa’s Thunderegg Days & Festival.
She was truly an artist at heart. Her ceramic painting skills adorns all of our homes and Christmas trees with her beautiful creations. She had admirable crocheting skills and could make a stunning, one of a kind blanket in a few days. It was awe inspiring to watch her crochet, read a book and hold a conversation without ever missing a stitch. Everyone in the family has at least one of her stunning crocheted blankets. She loved pretty things and had a gift for finding beach glass on the Oregon Coast. The Coast was where her heart felt most at home and she would haul the grandkids there to visit ‘Agate Beach, which held a special place in her heart. When Gramma Karen referred to “my place’ she meant the beach.
Road trips were a very Gramma Karen thing as well, and she was always up for a jaunt to somewhere. Cascade Locks was a favorite, especially when Aunt Lorraine and Uncle Bill lived there. Each trip up the Gorge would require a stop in Arlington, for ice cream, in Hood River to watch the windsurfers, and at each and every Point of Interest on the way. Many family memories are held in those trips.
Family meant everything to Karen. She loved and raised her kids and then her 3 granddaughters, and was proud of all the ‘independent, mouthy, stubborn people” they had become. And she adored the kids that became family. The ones who would come banging in the back door for a snack and a hug, and who found a safe haven in The Harper house and #2452.
After a lifetime of caring for others, Karen’s last year was one of being loved on and tended too. Poppa Max and Gramma Karen wanted to die in their home, three blocks from where they met, and among their beloveds. We can’t thank Shelly Harper-Dennis enough for doing all the hard work, and making the decisions to keep them safe and at home. And our deepest gratitude to our cousin Laura Olsen for tending to our parents with such love and allowing their last wish to be granted. To be together and at home. Karen Lynn will be dearly missed.
Karen Lynn is survived by two children, Shelly (Dan) Dennis, Harper, OR and Lynnette Harper, Dubai; four grandchildren, Mary (Lance Brown) Harper, Spokane, WA, Sarah (Bryan Dines) Harper, Katy (Nate) Richards, Boise, and Andrew Harper, McMurdo Station, Antarctica. Three great-grandsons: Wyatt and Luke Richards and Cash Brown and one grand-dog Rogue Harper-Dines. Karen is also survived by her brothers Rick (Denise) Wiley, and Bob (Gloria) Wiley. And countless beloved adopted kiddos, nieces, nephews and beloved friends.
Karen was preceded in death by her husband Max Harper, son Brent Allen Harper; granddaughter Rebecca, parents Robert and Annette Wiley, and Sister Cheryl Olsen along with aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends. Services for Max and Karen will be held after this pandemic is over.
