Karen joined her heavenly father on Sept. 22, 2022 at her home in Payette ID surrounded by her family. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Oct. 3rd at the Christian Church in Weiser.
Karen was born on Apr. 7, 1964 in Council ID to Barbara Kelly. She spent her childhood in Council, Fruitvale, Missouri, and Weiser. She considered Weiser to be her hometown where she met and married her high school sweetheart, JR Neill. Together they raised two children, Brodie and Kendal. Later in life she met and fell in love with her husband, Dezi del Valle and was blessed with three more children to love, Kassie, Mariah, and Shelley.
Karen is survived by her mother Barbara Kelly; her husband Dezi del Valle; her brother Lance (Annette) Smith; her son Brodie (Rachel) Neill; her daughter Kendal (Zack) Pappuleaus; her stepdaughters Kassie del Valle, Mariah (Ryan) Gizinski, and Shelley del Valle; her grandchildren Lexi, Jada, Adrien, Owen, Presley, Layla, Piper, Malia, Greyson, Nova, and Avery; her cousins, nieces and nephews.
Karen made everyone smile anywhere she went. She loved her family with every inch of her being. Most of all she loved Jesus Christ.
“He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.” Revelation 21:4
