Karen J. Pollock
July 4, 1959 - Feb. 29, 2020
PAYETTE
Karen J. Pollock, age 60 of Payette, ID passed away on February 29, 2020.
The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on March 14, 2020 at the United Methodist Church in Payette, ID.
Karen was born in San Diego, CA on July 4th 1959. She graduated from Payette High and continued to receive an Associate’s degree from Boise State.
Karen was co-founder of Varmittgetter in Payette where she worked for many years. She loved plants, flowers and gardening.
Karen is survived by parents Chuck and Jean Pollock, brothers Wayne, Alan, sister Dorie and other family members and friends.
