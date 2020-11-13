Karen Diane Schuster
Sep 6, 1943- Nov 9, 2020
PULLMAN, formerly of Fruitland
Karen Diane Schuster, 77, of Pullman, passed away November 9, 2020 at her Pullman home. Karen was born September 6, 1943 in Tacoma, WA to Herman & Mabel (Raichart) Kohtz. The family moved to southeastern Idaho where she grew up on the family farm outside of New Plymouth.
Karen graduated from Fruitland High school in 1961 and earned her Associate Degree in Business Management at Nampa Business College. On July 27, 1968, she married the love of her life, Kenneth Schuster. They made Fort Carson, Colorado their home where Ken was stationed during his military service.
Following his honorable discharge they returned to the Fruitland, ID area where they operated the family farm and dairy, and began to raise their family. Karen worked at Payette Valley Co-op and Head Start while also handling the business affairs of the farm. They moved to Idaho Falls, ID in 1986 and in 2002 located to Yakima, WA before moving to Pullman in 2011.
Karen worked for the Better Business Bureau for 17 years followed by a 10 year career with the Dept. of Ecology as an Environmental Specialist until her retirement. Karen was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed time with her family above all. She was steller in the kitchen and was the best pancake maker around. Karen was very artistic and could craft anything one could imagine. She was a wonderful cake decorator and enjoyed yard saling as well.
Karen always had a soft spot for stray animals. She was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church in Pullman and a 50 year member of LWML (Lutheran Women’s Missionary League). Karen was always serving in various roles in the life of the church.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years Kenneth at the Pullman home; daughters Becky Krantz of Pullman and LeAnn Purtzer of Los Alamos, NM; her son Zach (Sally) Schuster of St. Paul, MN and her eight grandchildren Hannah, Isaac & Eli Krantz; Iris Purtzer; Liam, Josiah, Annabelle & Matthias Schuster. Karen was preceded in death by her parents, a sister Joyce Glass and her son-in-law Aaron Krantz.
A family memorial service will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 1 PM at Concordia Lutheran Church in Pullman, WA. Everyone is invited to join the livestream of the service at {span}concordiapullman.org to view the service. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman, WA has been entrusted with arrangements.
Memorial donations are suggested to the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League. Online condolences may be sent to www.kimballfh.com