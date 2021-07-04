Karen Dyan Cruson Ashby
OCT. 26, 1977 — JUNE 29, 2021
FORMERLY OF ONTARIO
At the young age of 43, Karen relinquished her long battle with cancer and moved on to help organize things in heaven. She passed peacefully with family and friends at her side. She was born to parents Dale and Cheryl Cruson in Ontario Oregon growing up there and graduating from Ontario High School in 1995. She had a sense that she had to pack her life full of experiences from every opportunity that came her way. She served internships in both the U.S. Senate (for Mark O. Hatfield) and in the House of Representatives (for Greg Walden) before moving on to work in the White House for President George W. Bush. Her father asked her what she was going to do with a degree in Political Science from Willamette University so she showed him. She also attended Northwest Nazerene University and obtained a 2 year degree from Treasure Valley Community College prior to her Washington DC experiences. She worked for the Dept. of Education as chief of staff for Dr. Hicock which took her to many other parts of the world including Egypt, and the Middle East. Education was very important to Karen as she pursued other degrees from George Fox University and Harvard.
Karen also had several business opportunities working at the NATO headquarters in Belgium, for Booze Allen Hamilton, Nike, Slalom, Hewlett Packard. After several years in the corporate world, she returned to Idaho to marry Caleb Edward Ashby on May 25, 2008 at Tamarack, ID. He was her HOT fire fighter and she adored him. He lived his vows caring for her every need until the end. Their family was complete with two precious daughters Clare Dyan 10 years and Kalen Addison 6 years, which became her reason for living. Karen was very accomplished acquiring her pilot’s license, writing a book, loved reading, gardening, and traveling but most of all living her witness for her Lord Jesus. She touched numerous lives in her short stay here on earth and leaves behind her Parents, Dale and Cheryl Cruson, Ontario OR, her beloved brother Kevin and wife Michelle, Panama City FL, Grandmother Julia Kellom, Klamath Falls OR and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and adoring friends and business associates.
A celebration of Karen’s life will be held Monday, July 5th, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Eagle Nazarene Church located at 1001 W. State St. Eagle, Idaho. In lieu of flowers and because of her love for education, donations to her daughters’ college funds may be made in care of Bowman Funeral Home located at 10254 W Carlton Dr. Garden City, ID or C/O of her husband Caleb at their home 5199 N. Mount Shadow Lane, Boise, ID 83714.