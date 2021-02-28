Kami Jo (Pahl) McGann
AUG. 8, 1978 — FEB. 19, 2021
FORMERLY OF ONTARIO
Kami Jo (Pahl) McGann, Emmett, ID. Kami passed away at home on February 19, 2021, after a courageous two-year battle with breast cancer. She was born in Ontario, Oregon, to Bill and Karron Pahl, on August 8, 1978. Kami graduated from Ontario High in 1996 then went on to earn a degree in biology from Western Oregon University and a degree in medical technology from Idaho State University. She started her career at St. Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise before moving to Emmett, Idaho where she began employment with Valor Health Hospital, eventually becoming their Lab Manager. Kami married Scott McGann in 2008 and has 2 sons, Micah (10) and Nathan (8). She was incredibly dedicated to her family and her work, and she was also an avid bow hunter.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Charles and Joy Guerri, and grandfather William G. Pahl.
In addition to her husband and two sons, Kami is survived by her parents, Bill and Karron Pahl of Parma, ID; her grandmother, Betty Demaree of Boise; two brothers, Cody (Christi) Pahl of Georgetown, TX and Joe (Megan) Pahl and their daughters, Kailee and Addy of Fruitland, ID; Aunt, Ginger Wright, of Emmett, ID; Uncle Chuck (Shelly) Guerri of Huntington, OR; uncles, Scott (Lorri) Pahl of Boise, Jeff (Sarah) Mace of Boise; aunts Suzanne (Dave) Conklin of Boise, and LaDeama Mace of Boise; along with many cousins.
As per her request there will be no services.