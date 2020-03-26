K. Michael Goul
Dec. 29, 1955 - March 19, 2020
MESA, ARIZONA, FORMERLY OF ONTARIO
Kenneth Michael Goul passed away in Mesa, Arizona on March 19, 2020, at age 64. Mike was born December 29, 1955 to Kenneth H. and Marilyn Goul in Ontario, Oregon. He attended all years of school in Ontario, graduating from Ontario High School in 1974. He received his associate degree from Treasure Valley Community College, Ontario, in 1976 and was student body president 1975-76. Mike continued his education at Oregon State University earning his BS, MBA and PHD in Computer Science. After graduation in 1985, he took a position at Arizona State University’s W.P. Carey School of Business starting as a professor. He later advanced to Administration. At the time of his passing he was Senior Associate Dean for Faculty and Research and Professor at W.P. Carey School of Business.
Mike married Sandra Horn, May 29, 1999. They had 1 daughter, Alexandrea, born in 2007.
Mike is survived by his wife and daughter of Mesa, Arizona, his mother Marilyn Goul of Ontario, Oregon, his brother Brad Goul and family of Nyssa, Oregon, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many ASU colleagues.
Due to the unforeseen coronavirus crisis a memorial will be at a later date in Arizona.
