Justine ‘Dusty’ G. Bennett
April 3, 1935 - Sept. 11, 2020
FRUITLAND, FORMERLY OF ADRIAN
Justine “Dusty” G. Bennett, 85, died peacefully Sept. 11, 2020, in Caldwell, ID.
Dusty was born on April 3, 1935 in Ontario, OR to Rowena and Laurence Kreager. She rode her horse to grade school at Kingman Kolony and graduated from Adrian High School in 1954.
On June 2, 1955, she and Dwayne married. They farmed and raised their family in the Adrian area, active in the community. Dusty was very devoted to her family.
In retirement they spent their time traveling and collecting antiques, spending their winters in Quartzsite, AZ and summers in Adrian. In 2009 they moved their primary residence from Adrian to their current home in the Fruitland area.
Dusty is survived by her husband, Dwayne of Fruitland, ID; daughters, Tonya Ito and Gayle Bennett, and son, Kelly Bennett; 8 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren; and her sister, Ilea Jones. She was preceded in death by her son, Stuart Bennett and her brother, Larry Kreager.
The family would like to thank the staff of Lenity Senior Living Center and Encompass Health for their compassionate and skilled care of Dusty through her short time with them.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, a family service will be held at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Adrian Community Church, P.O. Box 227, Adrian, OR 97901