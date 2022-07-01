Junior York

Junior Misael York, 24, passed away Friday June 24, 2022, at his grandma’s home. Junior was born Mar 6, 1998. Son of Janice York and Sergio Sanchez. He was born and raised in Ontario, Oregon. Junior and his fiancé Bianca Quinones brought into the world two beautiful sons, who meant the world to him.
Junior enjoyed gathering with his family and friends together for a big barbeque any chance he got. He also enjoyed playing and watching football growing up and loved listening to his music. Junior enjoyed spending time outdoors especially camping and fishing. He enjoyed watching and experiencing his son Jeremiah play at soccer games. He was the one to make everyone smile and laugh, he was the life of the party. He was loved by everyone he met. Junior touched the hearts of the many people he came across. He always had a heart of gold.
Junior is survived by his mother and her loving husband, Janice and Bobby Elizarraraz , parents figures Lisa and Joe Fabela, fiancé Bianca Quinones, sons Jeremiah York and Josiah Quinones, grandma Karen York, brother Alex York, brothers established growing up Joseph Fabela and Robert Martinez as well as several loving aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws and many other family members.
Junior is proceeded in death by his father Sergio Sanchez, grandpa Marion York, great grandparents Simpson and York.
Memorial Graveside Services will be held Friday, July 8, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Park View Cemetery in New Plymouth. Condolences to the family at www.lienkaemper-thomason.com
