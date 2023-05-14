June Yukiko NishiharaSEPT. 22, 1965 - DEC. 5, 2022
FORMERLY OF ONTARIO
If you had the pleasure of meeting June, she would have already noted your shirt/dress size and colors to wear to compliment your skin tone by the time she learned your name. Our daughter, sister, aunt, partner and fashion guide, June Nishihara died December 5, 2022 in Sisters, Oregon. Born in Portland, Oregon on September 22, 1965, June was adopted by Tomoso (Tom) and Shizuko (Suzie) Nishihara along with her twin sister Joan. She was raised in Ontario, Oregon attending Ontario High School, then Oregon State University majoring in fashion merchandising. June loved cuisines from all over the world and would fill her pantry with ingredients, spices and snacks found in various international shops. She loved trying out new recipes and would cook and bake for friends and family. Passion for music never left June. Her nieces fondly remember auntie pumping up the jams in her car while taking them to all the fancy bakeries in Portland. She loved watching Broadway shows, listening to local bands, and even joined a community choir and took vocal lessons. June battled breast cancer and her partner of many years, David, had always been by her side to help her with the fight. She is preceded in death by her father Tomoso Nishihara. June is survived by her mother Shizuko Nishihara, sister Joan Nishihara-Leong(Jackson Leong), nieces Emma and Elise, and partner David Bergstrom.
A celebration of life will be held at Four Rivers Cultural in Ontario, Oregon on May 20, 2023, from 11:00 am to 2 pm.
