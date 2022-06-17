June portrait was born March 13th 1939 in Ontario Oregon, to Ellen and Otis Branan after the birth of her sister Virginia Branan Saito. June met and married her husband Harlis Gene Portrey in Ontario And they were married May 10th 1959, until his death in 2007.
June and Harlis had a daughter Katherine (deceased as a child) June is survived by her children Karen Soule, Mary Kay, Patrick, Janie Abbett, Jerry and David Portrey. And Grandkids Kellie Johnson, Jennifer Hansch, James Portrey, Sean Abbett, Jax Hensley, Justin Portrey, Jessica Portrey and Jillian Portrey. As well as four Great grandkids Rhiatt and Rhaiden Abbett and Graham and Cooper Johnson.
June is also survived by her sister Virginia Saito who lives in Ontario Oregon with her children Mike and Mark Saito, and her Daughter Michelle Fortier who lives in Portland Oregon. June also had a family friend who she looked upon as a sister Jean Price who also lives in Ontario Oregon.
June retired in 1998 as the first female sales representative for the Gerber Baby Food Company. She was a hard-working employee and loved her job. She loved being out and about with people and she loved talking to anyone and everyone!
Family and friends are gathering at the Riverside cemetery in Payette Idaho June 19th at noon, all are welcome.
