Juliene Hiatt
DEC. 11, 1943 — MARCH 15, 2021
FORMERLY OF ONTARIO
Juliene Wisdom Hiatt, age 77, passed away on March 15th, 2021 surrounded by family after her 3rd battle with cancer. She was born in Ontario, OR to Julian and Anona Wisdom. She graduated from Ontario High School in 1962. Juliene had many hobbies and interests and was an active member in various clubs and societies. She was a very talented quilter, an avid gardener, an animal lover and a tropical fish enthusiast. She will be missed by her family, many friends and neighbors.
Juliene was preceded in death by her husband, Benny Lee Hiatt, and three sons. She is survived by her son, Edward (Molly) Hiatt, two grandchildren, her brother, Michael Wisdom, a niece and two nephews.
Her ashes will be interred between her parents in Evergreen Cemetery in Ontario, OR. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Amador STARS, PO Box 208, Jackson, CA 95642 (209) 267-1246.