Julie McNeill of Vale, Oregon, passed away December 8 at age 97. She was born Julia McGrath in Patrick's Cove, Newfoundland on November 2, 1925, the first of 9 children. She met Hubert ”Mac” McNeill when he was a soldier at the Argentia Military base in Newfoundland in 1944 and they were married after World War II ended. They settled in Vale, Oregon. where she supported and helped as husband Mac built a business in home construction. Mac and Julie had 1 daughter, Kathy, and 4 sons, Pat (Lynn), Rick, Mike (Shirley), Steve (Cat). She also had 6 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. She was naturalized as a US citizen in 1956. She graduated from TVCC, served on various commissions, worked in retail, and volunteered at Pioneer Place. She was a long-time member of the Vale Thalian Club, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, and served on the Altar Society for many years. She traveled to England, Africa, and Mexico. She was known as a generous and willing volunteer and a relentless walker. Julie was preceded in death by her husband Hubert, son Rick, grandson Kelly, and her long-time friend and companion Elverd Roy. Julie’s family extends a heartfelt thank you to Julie & Bill Ross for their loving care and companionship, and to the wonderful staff of Pioneer Place Assisted Living Facility. At her request there will be no funeral.
To plant a tree in memory of Julie McNeill as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.