Julia Mendive-Tropf

On Wednesday, October 13, 2021, Julia Matilda Mendive-Tropf passed away at a care facility in Boise, Idaho at the age of 95.
“Julie” was born at home in Vale, Oregon on May 20, 1926 to Claudio and Matilda (Altide) Mendive. She grew up in Vale with 2 brothers (Antonio and Raymond), and 5 sisters (Benancia Gehley, Louisa Baratcart, Marie Hormachea, Conchita Aldape, and Francis Mendiola). On December 9, 1943, Julie married Henry Lewis (Hank) Tropf. Together, they raised two daughters, Sandra and Tamra.
Julie was preceded in death by her husband, Hank, her daughter, Tamra, 2 brothers and 5 sisters. She is survived by her daughter Sandra, sons-in-law, Mike Eddy and John Larson, sister-in-law, Pheobe Mendive, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Over the years, Julie worked at several jobs in Vale. For most of those years, she worked at US National Bank. She loved working with the public and helping whenever she could. Julie was very active in the community. She moved to Boise 10 years ago, but her heart was always in Vale. She was very proud of her hometown and it’s people.
Nothing was more important to Julie than her family. She loved going to whatever sport was in season to watch her grandchildren play for the Vale Vikings. As long as she was able, she attended birthday parties, holidays and just get together with her family and friends.
She was very proud of her Basque heritage and would sometimes use phrases that we couldn’t translate, but we knew what she meant! She had that “Basque look” that she thought was her “get-in- line” look. Most of us didn’t take it seriously, but there were those times….the look was just different enough that you knew she was serious. Julie loved dancing, traveling and meeting people. She will be sorely missed by her family and friends.
Because of the situation with Covid, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations may be sent to the Ontario Basque Club, PO Box 1233, Ontario OR, 97914, or the charity of your choice.
