Judy (Chaney) Byrne
NOV. 11, 1959 — OCT. 25, 2021
ADRIAN
Judy married Monty McWilliam in 1981. They were married for 23 years. Their son, Joshua, was born in 1983. Monty’s daughter, Leslie, also joined the family periodically while they lived on a small acreage near Junction City, Oregon. They raised various animals and hosted many family gatherings at their home.Judy Byrne, 61, of Springfield, Oregon, passed away on October 25, 2021, after a battle with brain cancer. Judy was born November 11, 1959, to Dallas and Ruth Bishop Chaney of Adrian, Oregon. She grew up on the family farm in Adrian and graduated from Adrian High School in 1977. Shortly after graduation, she moved to Veneta, Oregon to attend business school in Eugene.
Judy had an accomplished career of working in the claims department at Peace Health. Prior to being diagnosed with cancer, Judy had worked as a claims manager at Trillium for the last 15 years. Her leadership and work ethic were respected by all, and she was a mentor and role model to other employees because of her high quality, efficient performance on projects.
Judy married Brian Byrne October 1, 2009. They enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and Canada. They celebrated their anniversary every year by choosing a different place to visit. Judy loved the ocean and the mountains. Her favorite camping spot was at Coldwater Cove. Judy was constantly learning new skills in woodworking, sewing, gardening, cooking, and canning while making it all look easy and with unmatched energy. Judy had a true talent for taking on difficult situations and making them look easy.
She was a loyal sister and aunt; a devoted wife, mom, and grandma. She found such joy in being a grandma, and loved spending time with Natelie and Athena. Judy’s kind, gentle, manner, and quick laugh will be missed by all who knew and loved her. No matter the circumstances, she made everyone around her feel at ease.
Judy was preceded in death by her mother Ruth Sanders, father Dallas Chaney, stepmother Florence Gibson, and a nephew, Justin Chaney. She is survived by her husband Brian of Springfield, Oregon; son Joshua McWilliam of Eugene, Oregon; Brian’s children, Jessica (Brian) Crane of Eugene, Oregon; Emily (Demetris) Manolopoulos of Kirkland, Washington; Mike (Sara) Byrne of Wilder, Idaho, and granddaughters Natelie and Athena. She is also survived by sister, Deanna (Kris) Pobanz of Ontario, Oregon; brother, Dan (Linda) Chaney of Eagle, Idaho, and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, November 19, at 1:00 pm at Andreason’s, 320 N. 6th St., Springfield, OR. All are invited to share their memories of Judy during the service. For those unable to attend in person, there will be a streaming link provided by family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your local food bank or to your local animal shelter in Judy’s memory.