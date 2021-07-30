Judith Ann Fuller
NOV. 19, 1939 — JULY 25, 2021
FORMERLY OF PAYETTE
Judith Ann Fuller, age 81, of Wilmington, NC passed away on Sunday, July 25, 2021, at her home. She was born on November 19, 1939, in Hibbing, MN to the late Russell and Evelyn (Hewis) Martin.
Judy was a loving and giving mother to her children and those she considered children. She was friend to many. From her spiritual upbringing she lived a life of giving and touched many hearts through Catholic missions, volunteer opportunities and teaching. As a high school teacher, creative writer, and author, she enjoyed learning about other people’s lives and became passionate about interviewing Prairie women along the Oregon Trail. Judy loved to travel, enjoying a good book, and a strong cup of coffee. She will be greatly missed.
Judy is survived by her son, Sean Fuller and wife, Lisa; daughter, Lauren Fuller; sister, Kathy Martin Opland and husband, Dennis; grandchildren, Elise Fuller, Stephanie Fuller, and Lilly Fuller; nieces, Debbie, Kris, Karen, and Becky; and Joey Casillas and his children, Savanna and Aiyanna, to whom she was like a mother.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Bottle Chapel at Airlie Gardens, 300 Airlie Road, in Wilmington on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at 4pm with Pastor Merrell McKoy officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Judy’s beloved Airlie Gardens where she volunteered every Sunday. Donations can be made online at www.airliegardens.org or mailed to Airlie Gardens, 300 Airlie Road, Wilmington, NC 28403. Donations in Judy’s name may also be made to Mount Marty University in Yankton, South Dakota online at www.mountmarty.edu. Condolences may be expressed online at www.quinnmcgowen.com.