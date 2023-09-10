Judge William Dallas Jordan, age 90, of Fruitland, formerly of Payette, ID died peacefully September 4, 2023 in Fruitland, ID. Graveside services will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Payette, Idaho on September 15, 2023, at 1:00. A celebration of life will be held at the American Legion Hall at 301 S. Iowa Ave. in Payette, Idaho immediately following the graveside service. Flowers can be sent to: Shaffer Jensen Memory Chapel in Payette, Idaho. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette, Idaho.
We said goodbye to William D. Jordan on September 04, 2023. “Bill” was born December 11, 1932 to Herman and Olive “Dena” (Carter) Jordan in Harper, Oregon. He met and fell in love with his wife, Nancy Dunlap, whom he married in 1951. They had three children: Deana, William C and Dallas.
Bill enlisted in the US Air Force and served as a Staff Sergeant and Crew Leader for B-52 aircraft maintenance work. He worked in ranching/farming, diesel mechanics, welding and construction before enjoying a long career in law enforcement. This included being a Police Officer, Chief Deputy Sheriff, and Magistrate Judge. He provided a lifetime of public service to his community.
He enjoyed spending time with his family and appreciated any opportunity to enjoy life at his second home in Bear, Idaho. He engaged in a variety of hobbies, which included putting his many skills to use and helping others who needed it.
