John, 65, passed away on October 30, 2021, surrounded by the people he loved.
John was born on July 17, 1956, to Juan Jalomo and Marta Rendon Vielma in Caldwell, Idaho. He grew up in Ontario, Oregon where he graduated high school in 1974. John worked for First Interstate Bank throughout Idaho from 1977 until 1990 when he became a UPS driver. He took great pride in his job. John would stop and talk to every driver he saw and would love taking pictures with other UPS drivers when he was on vacation.
John had a huge love for life and lived like “Life is a Party”. He loved going on bike rides, doing yard work, working in his garden, and spending time at his “secret” spot on the Oregon Coast. He also loved music, and on many occasions, spent hours making new playlists. However, nothing compared to his greatest love, his children. He had an infectious smile and laugh that he will always be remembered for.
John retired from UPS in 2018 after 28 years of service. He loved his job and his UPS family. Although he could count on one hand how many times he made it to work on time. After retiring he gained a newfound love for Christmas.
John leaves his forever love Leanne Vielma; his children Christopher John Vielma (Chad Merritt) of Austin, TX; Jason Michael Vielma of Eugene, OR; Alyssa Vielma (Travis Oliver) of Kuna, ID; and Danika Vielma of Denver, CO; his mother Marta Vielma of Vale, OR; his sister Paula (Jaime) Grimaldo of Nyssa, OR; granddaughter Isabel Vielma of Eugene, OR; and many beloved family members. Finally, many friends we cannot even begin to name as he could make a friend anywhere he went.
He was preceded in death by his father Juan and cousin Alex Perry.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Please contact longlivejohnnyv@gmail.com for an announcement and to share your favorite memories and photos of John.
To plant a tree in memory of Juan Vielma as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.