Juan F. Huerta, 86 yrs old passed away peacefully at Weiser Care of Cascade in Weiser, Idaho, on June 7, 2023. Rejoicing in Heaven with his family lovingly by his side.
He was born in Eagle Pass, TX on January 27, 1937, to Alejandro and Francisca Huerta. He lived his young life with his 10 siblings. He met his wife Delfina and they married on February 1, 1959. They later moved to Weiser, Idaho where they established their roots and raised their family.
After serving 7 years in the U.S Army, he continued to serve his community selflessly. Throughout the years, Juan served as a volunteer firefighter at the Weiser Rural Fire Department and a reserve officer for the Weiser Police Department. Juan was employed as a bus driver and maintenance operator for the Weiser School District for 16 yrs.
Juan was an active member of the Weiser Lions Club and the Knights of Columbus. He also enjoyed fishing, photography, and ran a small engine repair business fixing lawn mowers. He loved dancing anytime he could with his favorite dancing partner, Delfina.
Juan was strong-willed and stubborn at times, but he also had an enormous heart and wonderful sense of humor. He was generous, loyal, clever, and full to the brim with knowledge gained through all his life experiences.
Juan was a hard-working resilient figure in the face of adversity, and a person who provided exemplary effort. His sense of humor was second to none, and he was as compassionate as he was funny. He will be remembered for all the love he shared with his friends and family and will be missed dearly.
When his time came, he embraced the Lord with open arms and entered the gates of Heaven.
Juan was preceded in death by both of his parents, his wife Delfina, and son David Huerta and several other family members.
He is survived by his daughter and son in law Rosemarie and Johnny Rhodes, sons Juan A and Edward Huerta; granddaughters Rebecca, Hannah, Stephanie, Christina Huerta, grandsons Steven and Isaiah Huerta, Anthony and Jeffrey (Carissa) Rhodes; and several immediate family members.
Rosary will be held on Monday, June 12, 2023, at 7pm and memorial service will be held on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at 4pm. Both at the St. Agnus Catholic Church, 214 E. Liberty St., Weiser, ID 83672. Reception to follow memorial service at the Catholic Hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the St. Agnes Catholic Church, or the charity of your choosing, in remembrance of Juan.
The family would like to thank the St. Agnes Catholic Church, the staff at Weiser Care of Cascadia, and Lienkaemper-Thomason Funeral Home. They'd also like to thank all of the friends and family for their support and prayers.
“So with you: Now is your time of grief, but I will see you again and you will rejoice, and no one will take away your joy.” – John 16:22