Joyce M. Debban Baer
MAY 24, 1921 — DEC. 11, 2020
FORMERLY OF FRUITLAND
Joyce M. Debban Baer, formerly of Fruitland, Idaho, passed away December 11, 2020, at her home in Colville, WA.
She was born May 24, 1921 in Weiser, ID. To Cornelius and Minnie VanNatta.
She married DelMar Debban in 1940 and together they had three children; Judy Lockner(John) of Colville, Wa., Ron Debban (Sue) of Fruitland, Id., and Bonnie Smith (Bill) of Emmett, ID.
Her favorite pastime was camping and fishing, especially when shared with family or friends. Her passion was ceramics and she gave them freely to family and friends, as well as selling them at craft fairs.
Later in life she married Leonard Baer and enjoyed a wonderful life with him until his passing in 2012.
She was well known for her “special” applesauce she made and shared with family. She loved her church, St. John’s Church in Payette, ID., and asked that any memorials be sent there.
Joyce is survived by her 3 children, 12 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and some dear friends, including the ladies in her Solo group.
There will be a celebration of life at St Johns Church in Payette, ID. May 22, at 2:00 p.m. Private Family Service will be held afterwards. We love you Mom....