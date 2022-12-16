Joyce Hussy, 85 of Vale, was born in Medford, Oregon on September 27, 1937 to Robert L Cowden and Evelyn Pauline (Waddell) of Butte Falls Oregon. She was an Eagle Point Oregon Graduate. She passed away on December 12, 2022 at the age of 85 during a Bronchoscopy biopsy.
Joyce married James Russell Oden on September 27, 1957. They had 3 children together, Wayne Alan Hussey of Vale Oregon, Lucinda Faye Parrish of Junction City, Oregon and Yvonne Renee Murphy of Payette Idaho.
Joyce married Douglas R Hussey on February 10, 1968. They moved to Vale Oregon in 1970 where they made it their permanent home for 52 years. Douglas passed August 7th 2014. Douglas brought into the family from a previous marriage three daughters and one son. Sheryl Garrett Lovettville Va, LeAndra Hussey Prescott Arizona, Suzan Gates Payette Idaho, Geoffrey Hussey
For many years Joyce enjoyed crocheting/sewing, gardening, and baking.
Joyce was Preceded in death by Douglas Hussey, her Parents, a brother Terrill Cowden, and another brother Richard Cowden.
Joyce is survived by her 3 children, a sister, Laree Linder of Eagle Point Oregon. A brother Wesley Cowden from Medford Oregon. She was an adored grandma and GiGi to her numerous grandchildren and great grand children, and one great great grandson.