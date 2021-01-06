Joy Long
JULY 26, 1941 — DEC. 27, 2020
ONTARIO
Joy Mae Long was born July 26, 1941 in Sweetwater, Texas to Ruth (Hickison), and William (Chester) Mayberry, Sr. Joy was the oldest of seven children. When Joy was 14 the family moved to Sacramento, California. She attended Fern Bacon Jr. High. Joy was blessed with 6 children. Joy worked a few odd jobs but mainly she was a Mother, Grandmother, and homemaker. She liked doing crossword puzzles, word searches, fishing – and she was pretty good at it. The last three years of her life she lived at Dorian Place Assisted Living in Ontario, Oregon, where she hung out with her best friend Lori Plaza. She participated in the activities and attended the church services. On December 27, 2020, God saw that she was tired and so He called her home. She was 79. Joy had 12 grandchildren, 38 great grandchildren, and 2 great, great grandsons, and numerous cousins.
Joy is survived by her daughter Patti Marsh (Frankie Bailey, Jr.) of Ontario, Oregon; daughter Brenda (Patrick) Harvey of Weiser, Idaho; Teresa Barnes of Ontario, Oregon; two sons – Chuck (Patti) Aney of Sacramento, California; Bryant (Kristy) Aney of Nampa, Idaho; a sister Patsy Osborn of Sacramento, California; two brothers Joe (Patty) Mayberry of Reno, Nevada; Reno Hickison of Fernley, Nevada.
She is preceded in death by her parents, one daughter Sharon Marie Aney; one grandson Steven Aney; two sisters Oma Lee Weeks and Rennee Kesterson; and one brother William Mayberry, Jr.
Forever in our hearts, we love and miss you.
There will be a viewing Thursday, January 7th, 2021, from 6:00 to 8:00 at Lienkaemper Funeral Chapel, Ontario, Oregon.
Services will be Friday, January 8th, 2021, 1:00 pm at Parma Revival Services, 102 E. Wendale Avenue, Parma, Idaho.