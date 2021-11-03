Joseph Ammon Rynearson
MARCH 31, 1979 — OCT. 29, 2021
FORMERLY OF PAYETTE
Joseph was born March 31, 1979 to Howard E. Rynearson & Juanita M. Spencer in Ontario, Oregon. Joseph’s untimely death at the age of 42 was the result of a heart attack while at home with his family in Saratoga Springs, Utah.
Joseph spent the majority of his youth living in Payette, ID, attending Payette schools. Joseph excelled in athletics — basketball, golf, soccer — winning a state soccer championship. Upon graduation, and after an adventurous trip to Alaska, Joseph began a career in the masonry trade, having worked on many Walmart and Home Depot projects in the northwest, plus schools and the LDS temple in the Boise Valley. In 2020, he opened his own custom masonry company with his wife Alexia, J&A Customs, where he was able to use his masonry talents and provide for his family.
Joseph met the one person that made his life complete — Alexia Kay Southworth. Joseph always tried very hard to seek happiness which came largely through family, church & in-depth scripture study. However, the one thing that was always missing was someone to share his life with. Meeting Alexia was that someone. From the very beginning Joseph knew she was to be his eternal companion. In a very true and beautiful way their marriage gave them both all they ever wanted in life. In their time together Alexia helped Joseph in ways no one else could. Truly he was the happiest he has been in his life.
One thing that can be said of Joseph is that he cared about others. Many people experienced his kind heart and sensitive feelings whether through words or service in some way. Joseph was a very deep thinker and enjoyed spending time reading the scriptures and other good books to study the meaning of life. In a special way he would share his understanding with his family — they all have great memories of those exchanges.
Joseph enjoyed periodic farming with his brother and father, as well as traveling to visit LDS temples. He loved spontaneous golf outings with his brothers, and family get togethers.
Joseph is survived by his loving wife Alexia; with children Sophia & William “Liam”. His parents Howard and Juanita of Payette, ID, sister Alishia Kauvaka (Daniel) Payette, ID, brothers Jonathan from Bend, OR., Adam (Angela), Joshua (Maureen), & James all from Payette, ID, and Jacob (Marcee) from Fruitland ID, nieces Olivia & Sophia, nephews Mason, Lucas, Ian, Rigdon & Howard, his mother and father in law, Marty and Larry Southworth in Utah along with sister in law Carissa, and brother in laws Nick (Temecula, CA), Mason, and Conrad.
The family expresses gratitude for the many condolences, prayers & special thoughts on their behalf. There are no words to express their love for Joseph and how much he will be missed — they will hold tight to the memories.
In lieu of flowers, to assist his wife with burial and immediate expenses, memorial donations are being accepted via a Go Fund Me link found here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/joseph-rynearson?qid=889051688697e2571ba02bda9f6007d4
Joseph’s wife Alexia has requested pictures, memories, or any stories you may have be sent to josephammonrynearson @gmail.com
There will be a public viewing on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at 10am; memorial service will follow at 11 am. Memorial service will be held at the LDS Church located at 501 South Iowa Ave, Payette, ID. Services are open to all who wish to attend.