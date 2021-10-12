Joseph Robert Olvera was born March 24, 1962 to Francisco Ramon Zabala Olvera, and Mary Aster Mendoza, in Ontario, OR. Robert passed away peacefully, surrounded by his beloved family on October 1, 2021.
Robert began working in the farming community at a young age, and worked for 30 years, where it fueled his love of the outdoors; and grew his knowledge that he used to nurse his green thumb, as he grew his own garden. After he left the farming community, Robert began his work at Ore-Ida, where he spent over 25 years working amongst his family, and friends, building a career in maintenance.
He was a very loving, and welcoming person, who never hesitated to invite anyone into his home, and welcome them with great food, and even better conversation. He loved to pass on his vast knowledge of farming, gardening, construction, and maintenance to anyone who was willing to learn, and never paused for a second, to lend a helping hand whenever necessary, even without having to be asked.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents Francisco and Mary Aster; brothers Eddie Olvera, and Oscar Martinez, and infant brother Victor.
He is survived by his wife Sandra Yvonne Olvera; daughter Leanna Maria Olvera; son Joseph Brandon Olvera; three granddaughters Jaedyn Jaramillo- Olvera, Lilliana and Kataleya Olvera. He is also survived by his two brothers, Richard Mendoza Olvera(Angie); Fred Olvera(Kathy); his sister Norma Alicia Olvera; countless nieces, and nephews whom he all loved as his own, his brothers/sisters in law, as well as his aunts, uncles and cousins, whom he loved with all his heart.
Services will be on Saturday, October 16 at 11 a.m. at the Nazarene Church in Ontario, OR on Alameda Dr. Masks will be provided, and required to attend the services. Please help us keep each other safe.
Robert was an amazing son, strong brother, husband, father, Tio, papa, cook, and friend. He will be greatly missed.
