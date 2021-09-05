Joseph Quinten Lawrence “Joe” 93, passed away August 24, 2021, at Pioneer Place Assisted Living.
Joe was born April 27, 1928 in Ontario Oregon to Camillious Photient Lawrence and Margaret Ellen Thomas.
Joe attended grade school and high school in Vale Oregon. He excelled in football, baseball, and basketball. When he was not busy with school or sports, you would find him hunting and fishing. Joe served in the army and fought in the Korean War.
Joe married the love of his life Maxine Lois Wirth on September 3, 1960. He and Maxine were married until her death on October 18, 2009.
Joe worked on many ranches and in construction, and owned Lawrence Logging from 1976-1984. He sold his logging operation to his son Pat Browning, with plans to retire. After a short -time he became bored with retirement. He then started subcontracting through Pat, piling brush, as well as logging salvage sales. He finally retired for good in 1990.
Joe was an avid hunter, fisherman, and trapper. He trapped through 2019 and was still skinning coyotes until 2020.
Joe was one of a kind. He was hardworking, honest, loyal and fair. He was a true friend, confidant, role-model, and hero to many. He fiercely loved all of his children and grandchildren.
Joe was preceded in death by his father; Camillous Lawrence, mother; Mary Ellen (Nellie) Thompson, brother; Dan Lawrence, sister; Margaret Courtney, loving wife; Maxine Lawrence, son; Thomas Browning, granddaughter; Kristin Browning, and beloved dog; Zeek.
Joe is survived by his Sister-in-law; Colleen Lawrence, son and daughter-in-law; Mike and Diane Browning, daughter; Judi Browning, son Pat Browning, son Daniel Lawrence, 15 grandchildren, 37 great grandchildren, and 6 great great grandchildren.
Services with be held at a later date, to be announced.
