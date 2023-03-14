Joseph Edward Stirm passed away on Thursday, March 2nd in Battle Ground, Washington.
Joe was born on February 24, 1935 in New Plymouth, ID. He moved to Midvale with his parents to a large cattle ranch. This is where he met and married his wife Oleta Mae Neill on October 6, 1954. They traveled following Joe's construction work until 1966. They then bought a ranch in Ontario, OR where he ranched for 55 years. Joe loved raising cattle, sheep and farming his land.
He continued as a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers/local 701 for 52 years and worked as a heavy machine operator building many of the major roadways and pipelines in the area. He continued to be a hard worker until the time of his passing.
He was a local legend for his backhoe abilities earning the nickname “BACKHOE JOE”. He was also a familiar face at local auctions.
Joe moved to Battle Ground, WA for the last year and a half with his granddaughter Summer, her husband Justin, and their 4 children.
He is survived by a son, Bill Stirm of Weiser, ID; a brother, Robert Stirm of Wilder, ID. Granddaughter, Summer Miller of Battle Ground, WA; Grandson, Robert Stirm, of Nampa, ID; 3 grandchildren in Kansas, and 12 great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his wife Oleta Stirm; sons Byron Stirm, Steven Stirm, and James Stirm; and 8 brothers and sisters.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at noon at Riverside Cemetery in Payette.