Joseph Wayne Connor AUG. 11, 1958 - JUNE 8, 2022
FRUITLAND
On Wednesday June 8th, Joseph Wayne Connor (of Fruitland ID) loving husband and father passed away at the age of 63. Joe was born August 11th 1958 to James and Mary Lou Connor (Chrz). Joe was preceded in death by his father James Connor, his stepfather Robert Chrz, and grandson Jax Hale. Joe is survived by his wife Nena Connor, his children Serena Lavette, Tabitha Connor, and Michael Hale and their spouses Jessica Hale and Bryan Lavette. His sisters Jamie Nielson, Robin Richards and Anna Connor. His mother Mary Lou and his grandchildren (Alyssa, Jonathan, Lily, Lane, Jolene, and Luna). As well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Joe worked for the Payette School District as Bus Driver Joe for 22 years. He loved all his kids that rode his bus. He loved his job and will be missed.
Joe had a love of movies, computers, technology and barbecuing. He was known by his kids and grandkids as making awesome popcorn, tacos, salsa and pancakes.
In Joe’s most recent years he often spent his off time supporting his grandkids at various sporting events, school programs and graduations. He never hesitated to spend time with his grandkids and loved cuddling them and of course, making them scream and laugh.
Joe loved his wife, his family, children and grandchildren. He came naturally to being a grandfather.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday August 20th, 2022 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Fruitland in the gymnasium at 11 a.m. 325 N Pennsylvania Ave, Fruitland, ID 83619. The family welcomes anyone who would like to come help celebrate his life.
