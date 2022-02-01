Jose A. Vielma, 81, from Nyssa, OR went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. The viewing will be held on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel in Ontario, OR from 6 pm to 8 pm. Funeral Services will be held at Highway Worship Center, Fruitland, ID at 11 am.
Jose was born on March 17, 1940 in Sabinal, Texas to Juan Vielma and Maria Sandoval. Jose was a hard farmworker, and he was passionate about mechanics. He loved being surrounded by his family, drinking coffee, sharing memories, fishing, and watching Westerns and wrestling. His love for the Lord provided him with great strength and courage. He taught us that living for the Lord and taking care of family was very important. He was married to his first wife, Nancey G. Vielma for 50 years until she passed away in 2007.
He is survived by his second wife, Nelva H. Vielma of nine years, sons and daughters: Irene (Isabel) Rodriguez, Jose Jr., Ramon (Maria), Esther (Ignacio) Haro, Gilbert (Gracie), Janie (Samuel) Almaraz, Betty (Cruz) Hines, Frankie (Gloria), Steven (Ida), Elizabeth Martinez, Joyce Vielma, Eloisa (Octavio) Castro, 89 grandchildren, two brothers, and three sisters.
Jose was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather. We will miss him dearly and remember him always. WE LOVE YOU, DAD!!!
“Gone yet not forgotten, although we are apart, your spirit lives within my heart!”
