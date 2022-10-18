Jose L. Vargas Jr. OCT. 30, 1975 - OCT. 12, 2022
ONTARIO
Jose L. Vargas Jr., 46, Ontario, unexpectedly passed away Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at work. Jose was born Oct. 30, 1975, in Carrizo Springs, TX, son of Jose Luis and Alicia Vargas. He was raised and educated in Ontario and Crystal City, Texas.
At age 20 he married Jaime Wren and became a father to Anthony and “Ricky”. They were married for five years.
At age 38 he married his best friend Cassie Lighten and became a father to Jensen, Haylie, Carson, Easton and Preston.
Although Jose had experience in many different work fields, for the past 18 years he was an integral part of Americold.
His diligence, kind disposition and dedication made him a wonderful and valuable asset to his team.
Jose's most loved hobby was rock hunting. His @roc_collector Instagram account’s description reads: Collector of rare, beautiful stones and mineral specimens. Amateur lapidarist. Rockhound :). He also loved rare books, fireworks and attending BSU football games.
He and his wife Cassie spent their honeymoon opal mining; only one of their many adventures.
It's difficult to put into words just how special this man was to his loved ones, because he isn't the kind of person you can sum up in words.
Jose was the most loving husband, father, son, brother and uncle. His life was spent helping others and creating happiness wherever he went. There is no doubt he was an angel sent to make the world around him a better place. He will always be intensely and profoundly loved and remembered by all who had the precious gift of having him in their lives.
Jose is survived by his wife, Cassie Vargas; son, Anthony (Draven) Green; son, Jose (Sarah) Vargas; son, Jensen Lighten; daughter, Haylie Lighten; son, Carson Lighten; son, Easton Lighten; son, Preston Lighten; mother, Alicia Vargas; sister, Alma Vargas; sister, Maria Vargas; nephew, Adam Fowler; niece, Melinda Vargas; niece, Alicia Fowler; granddaughter, Freyja Green; and many loving in-laws, aunts, uncles, cousins, great-nieces and friends.
Jose was preceded in death by his father, Jose L. Vargas; brother, Francisco Vargas; mother-in-law, Shelley Goodfellow; along with grandparents and an uncle.
“I am leaving you with a gift—peace of mind and heart. And the peace I give is a gift the world cannot give. So don’t be troubled or afraid.” – John 14:27
“Jesus told her, “I am the resurrection and the life. Anyone who believes in me will live, even after dying. Everyone who lives in me and believes in me will never ever die.” – John 11:25-26
Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 19 at 9:30 am, at 325 N. Pennsylvania Ave, Fruitland, ID 83619. Funeral services will be held at the location above at 11 am. The Committal service will follow at Owyhee Cemetery.