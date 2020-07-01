Jose Islas Rodriguez
Aug. 24, 1938 - June 26, 2020
ONTARIO
Jose Islas Rodriguez, 82, of Ontario, Oregon passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his Loving Family, on Friday, June 26th, 2020.
Jose was born on August 24th, 1938, in Pegueros, Jaslisco Mexico, the son of Fulgencio and Dominga Rodriguez. He lived in Guadalajara, Mexico until he met and married Francisca G. Guzman in Pueblo San Agustine R Casilla, Mexico in 1962. They raised 11 children together in Tijuana, Mexico and in the United States. They Migrated to Ontario, Oregon in 1976.
Jose ( Chepe ) worked to support his family as a Migrant Farm Worker and sold churros for many years in and around Ontario. Jose enjoyed making his family laugh with his many antics.
He is survived by his wife Francisca of Ontario, Oregon and his 7 sons and 4 daughters; 43 grand children and 44 great grand children. He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Bonifacio and Nicolas.
A viewing will be held at the Lienkaemper Funeral Chapel from 1-4 on Wednesday July 1st, 2020
Services will be held at the Blessed Sacrament Church at 11 am on July 2nd, 2020
Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Condolences can be made to the family at www.lienkaemper-Thomason.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.