Joni Rachael Hagler
Jan. 17, 1986 - Aug. 9, 2020
MILTON FREEWATER, FORMERLY OF NEW PLYMOUTH
Joni Hagler, 34, of Milton Freewater, Oregon, formerly of New Plymouth, Idaho, passed away unexpectedly Sunday August 9, 2020.
Joni was joyfully welcomed into this world January 17, 1986 in Grangeville, Idaho. Her parents, Jim and Gayle, and brother John are a close-knit family who treasured watching the beautiful little girl grow into a capable, independent, and kind woman.
Joni began her life in Riggins, Idaho surrounded by her loving great
grandparents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins. The family moved to
New Plymouth, Idaho where Joni attended school, graduating high school in 2004. Joni continued her education at Walla Walla Community College, where she had a rodeo scholarship, and went on to develop a passion for dental care. Joni truly enjoyed her career in the dental field, and treasured her relationships with patients, and co-workers alike.
Joni worked hard, played harder and never missed an opportunity to make the most of life with unbridled enthusiasm. She loved to be horseback and it was always a good day to go roping or help friends brand. She built relationships throughout her education, career, rodeo, and roping that would leave her, and all who knew her, with many wonderful memories and stories. When she wasn’t riding a horse, Joni enjoyed spending the day fishing with Bo, golfing, playing with her dogs, and gathering with friends and family. Joni was blessed with a contagious sense of humor and an unforgettable smile. Although she left us much too soon, hers was a full, spirited life, filled with love and adventure.
Joni is survived by her parents Jim and Gayle Hagler, brother John Hagler (Marni), fiancé Bo Sickler, grandparents Dolly Gill, Betty Hagler, Shorty and Fay Hagler, God mother Mary Panzeri, and numerous beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Joni is joining her beloved Grandpa Deward Gill, as well as her great grandparents Johnny and Pearl Carrey and Olive Burke in heaven.
Graveside services will be held at Riggins Cemetery Thursday August 20, 2020 at 11:00 MST with a gathering to follow at Salmon Rapids Lodge.
Due to limited parking at the Riggins Cemetery there will be a shuttle leaving Salmon Rapids Lodge at 10:30 MST.
Memorials may be made in Joni’s name at either Rodeo Bible Camp
Northeast Oregon Christian Cowboys Rodeo Bible Camp, 67828 Grays Corner Rd, Imbler, OR 97841
Rodeo Bible Camps of Idaho, c/o Dennis Holmes, 2184 Hwy 95, Midvale, ID 83645
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.