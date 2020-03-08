Jonah Noel Reyes
July 14, 1994 - Mar. 1, 2020
ONTARIO
Jonah Noel Reyes was born on July 14, 1994 in Ontario, OR to Juan and Alicia Reyes. Jonah was taken to rest with our Dear Lord on March 1, 2020.
Jonah grew up in Ontario where he discovered his love of basketball at an early age. Jonah graduated from Harper High School where he excelled on the basketball court and was prom king his senior year. Along with his infectious smile he was compassionate, brave, smart and funny – quoting movie scenes to make everyone laugh. People who knew Jonah were touched by his generous nature and beautiful soul.
In previous years Jonah moved to Washington to ‘spread his wings’. He enjoyed his time in Washington, but in the end his love for his family pulled him back to Ontario. He had an intense bond with his brothers, even though he was younger; he always worried about his big brother Isahi. Jonah was the best big brother and uncle; and always wanted the best for the people he loved. Jonah was a health and fitness junkie, never missing a workout! Jonah was a die-hard Eagles fan (just like his mother and father) in a family full of Cowboy fans! He always stood solid for what he believed in.
His love for fitness and the Eagles was only surpassed with spending time with his family and friends playing basketball and listening to music. Jonah had an uplifting soul, always with a joke and a smile. He left this earth way too soon, but he leaves his kindness, his smile and his strong spirit to all that knew and loved him. We will keep his spirit and love alive.
Jonah is survived by his mother and father, Juan and Alicia Reyes of Ontario, OR. Sister Brianna Leos of Payette, ID. Brother-in-law Devin Poston of Ontario, OR. Brother Juan Isahi Reyes (Isabell Mendez) of Ontario, OR. Brothers Josiah Reyes, Jomar Reyes of Ontario, OR, Jonathon Cruz of Seattle, WA and Justin Morales of Nampa, ID. Jonah is also survived by his Godmother Marilu Benitez of Ontario, OR. Grandparents David and Ana Leos of Ontario, OR. Grandparents Idelfonso and Maria Villa of Edinburg, TX. Grandfather Domingo Reyes Cuevas of Oaxaca Mexico. Jonah is also survived by 15 aunts, 7 uncles, 55 cousins, 1 niece, 2 nephews and numerous other extended families. Jonah also leaves behind countless friends who knew and loved his gentle soul.
Jonah was preceded in death by his grandmother Martha Castillo de Reyes and 2 great-grandmothers Celestina Leos and Virginia Landa, along with his great-grandfather Bernardo Leos.
Services for Jonah will be held at Lienkaemper Chapel in Ontario, OR from 2-4 pm followed by a potluck reception @ 5 pm in the Commercial Building at the Desert Sage Event Center (formerly the Malheur County Fairgrounds).
