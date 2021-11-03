Johnathon “Johnny” Austin Harrison was born October 1st, 1995, in Salem, Oregon. Johnny passed away on October 27th, 2021, due to a tragic accident. Johnny grew up in Vale, Oregon and graduated from Vale High school in 2015.
Johnny had a love for adventure and the outdoors and grew up hunting, fishing, riding his dirt bike, and snowboarding. Johnny had a love for football, basketball, and track in high school and was very well accomplished all around. He enjoyed spending time going camping with his friends, gathering for a meal, and anything else that involved the ones he loved. Johnny was always seen with a smile on his face and his laugh was contagious. Johnny was outgoing, kind, and he was someone you could always count on. His jokes will be missed and his soft heartedness for every situation is something we all should admire and have in our lives. Johnny had worked for the Bureau of Land Management on a fire engine for 2 years, Roman’s Irrigation for 2 years, and continued on to Vale Irrigation. Johnny’s work ethic was beyond respectable, and he made friends and welcomed new family everywhere he went.
Johnny is survived by his two grandmothers Rosie Gerke and Lorraine Harrison. His father and mother Shad and Treva Harrison. His two sisters Morgan and Bailey Harrison. And his fiancé Erika Park. A service will be held November 7th, 2021, in Girvin Hall at the Malheur County Fairgrounds at 2:00 pm. All are welcome to come share stories and honor Johnny. Arrangements by Lienkaemper Chapel, Vale. Condolences to the family at www.lienkaemper-thomason.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Johnathon Harrison as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.