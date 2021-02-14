John Vestal Kuhn III
JULY 20, 1928 — FEB. 7, 2021
ONTARIO
John Vestal Kuhn III, 92, of Ontario, formerly of the Paulina area, passed away February 7, 2021. Vestal was born to Everett and Florence (Oberg) Kuhn, July 20, 1928 in Prineville. He grew up on his Dad’s homestead on Wilson Creek in the Izee country. Vestal attended school in Izee and Suplee. Vestal began riding horses as soon as he was able to sit up in front of his mom when she rode. He rode his own horse when younger brother started riding with mom. Vestal broke horses for neighboring ranches. He operated some of the very first motorized farm equipment in the upper country. Vestal worked on various ranches. He moved to the Redmond area with his parents when they sold the homestead. Vestal moved back to Suplee to help when his grandfather got sick. Vestal found an acre outside Ontario for his horse and tractors when he retired from ranching. Vestal married Janice Armstrong December 26, 1960. He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and one grandson. He is survived by his wife Janice, daughters Judy Onufrak (Ted), Chris Granger (Bill), Anna Marie Kuhn (Doug), three grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Grave side services will be held Thursday, February 18, 2021 at Beaver Creek Cemetery, Paulina, OR