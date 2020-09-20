John Robert Kurts
June 19, 1931 - Sept. 8, 2020
LEWISTON, FORMERLY OF PAYETTE
John Robert Kurts, 89, a resident of Lewiston, formerly of Payette, passed away peacefully on Sept. 8, 2020 at Lewiston Transitional Care.
He was born in Paonia, Colorado on June 19, 1931 to James Oren Kurts and Melinda Iva Johnson. He married Jacqueline Eunice Sallee on February 28, 1955 in Grangeville, ID.
He worked many blue collar jobs, mostly for the Corp of Engineers, most notably as a high scaler for several hydro-dams between Colorado and Idaho. He was also a pastor of three churches (two in Idaho and one in Oregon). He and Jackie retired in Payette, ID.
John and Jackie loved fellowshipping with family, friends and their church members. John “loved” reading his Bible, gardening and wood working. John could never sit still, so after retiring he started a window washing business and was very successful working into his early 80’s.
He is preceded in death by his wife Jacqueline, his daughter Iva Henderson, five sisters and three brothers. He is survived by his son Robert (Christy) Kurts, Clarkston, WA, daughter DaLonna (John) McGill, Weiser, ID, son-in-law Richard Henderson, Riggins, ID, ten grandchildren and twenty great grandchildren.
Graveside services are scheduled for Friday, September 25, 2020 at 11 am at the Rosedale Memorial Gardens in Payette. Services are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.