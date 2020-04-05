John Robert ‘Bob’ Humphreys
Oct. 3, 1926 - March 26, 2020
FORMERLY OF ONTARIO
John Robert “Bob” Humphreys was born Oct. 3, 1926, in Lanes Mills, Pennsylvania.
He graduated from Aliquippa High School in 1944 and then attended the University of Pittsburgh and Penn State before joining the war effort in the Army Air Corps.
After World War II, he attended the University of Missouri on the GI Bill and received his degree in broadcast journalism. He also met his wife, Freda Lee Griffin Humphreys. They were married until her death, Oct. 5, 2019.
He spent 20 years in the radio business in Ontario with Inland Radio and KSRV from 1950 to 1970. He would have many roles, eventually presiding over five radio stations in an ownership role.
He returned to Columbia and the Missouri School of Journalism in 1970 to earn a master’s degree and to start down a new career path. In 1973, Dean Fisher appointed Bob to the newly created position of general manager of the Columbia Missourian. He held this role until 1987, when he became the chairperson for the Advertising Department. He retired from MU in 1992. In 2005, he was given the Hero Award as Columbia’s Volunteer of the Year.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Freda Lee Griffin Humphreys; father, J. Robert Humphreys; mother, Marion McDonald Humphreys; and brother, Fred A. Humphreys.
Survivors include his sons, Kimball and wife Shirlee and Stephen and wife Annette; and grandchildren, Monika Humphreys (Rich) of Bethesda, Maryland, Griffin Humphreys (Courtney) of Beaverton, Oregon, and Brock, Ben and Bailey Humphreys, all of Columbia.
A memorial service at Calvary Episcopal Church in Columbia, Missouri and a celebration of life are pending.
